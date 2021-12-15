Meet The Oregon State Beavers Class of 2022 Signees
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
All of Oregon State's 16 commits inked their NLI's with no drama on Wednesday morning.
BeaversEdge has had wire-to-wire coverage of each of their recruitments throughout the process. Get to know each member of the signing class in this one-stop shop feature.
MORE: Oregon State Beavers 2022 Signing Day Central | EDGE PODCAST: National Signing Day & LA Bowl Edition
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175
Committed: December 13th, 2021
The Skinny: The Beavers officially offered Mason in April, but the coaching staff had been in touch with his high school coaches several months prior. From there, Mason stayed in touch with coaches and visited Oregon State before deciding to make his commitment on his birthday, December 13th. He chose Oregon State over offers from Michigan, Colorado, Fresno State, Michigan State, Fresno State, and Nevada.
More:
New Target Sam Mason Expands on Oregon State Offer, Recruitment
2022 DB Sam Mason Previews Oregon State Official Visit, Talks Recruitment
Visitor List For Oregon State's Home Contest Against Washington
2022 DB Sam Mason on Oregon State visit: "The atmosphere was amazing."
Oregon State Lands 2022 DB Sam Mason
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Committed: December 4th, 2021
The Skinny: After decommitting from Iowa State following a six month pledge, Orange City (FL) defensive back Noble Thomas committed to Oregon State. The three-star defender was a big time target for the Beavers prior to his commitment, and were in his top six along with Boston College, UCONN, Mississippi State, Iowa State, and West Virginia.
More:
2022 three-star DB says BC leads
Breaking Down Oregon State's Second Visit Weekend
Cyclones snag 3-star Florida CB prospect for 2022
Oregon State Flips DB Noble Thomas from Iowa State
NSD Player Preview: Noble Thomas
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Committed: November 24th, 2021
The Skinny: Defensive backs coach Blue Adams has done really well developing junior college talent, and now has another high ability player in Cooper.Cooper is set to graduate next month and will enroll at Oregon State in January.
More:
California CB Watch List is solid
Cornerback Watch List is loaded
Oregon State lands 2022 JUCO DB Ryan Cooper
NSD Player Preview: Ryan Cooper
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-5
Weight: 292
Committed: October 20th, 2021
The Skinny: Elu visited Corvallis in September, and after being offered by offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and the Beavers less than a week ago (Oct. 16th) Elu didn't take long to decide that OSU was the place he needed to be. Coach M played a big role in his decision.
More:
BREAKING: Oregon State Lands 2022 OL Nathan Elu
Q&A With Beaver Commit Nathan Elu
NSD Player Preview: Nathan Elu
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-5
Weight: 220
Committed: August 22nd, 2021
The Skinny: It was a busy summer for DE commit Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, who visited Oregon State along with UNLV, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, and UCLA before making his decision. Oregon State won his pledge over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan State, and more.
More:
West Spotlight: Five prospects who deserve more attention
BREAKING: DE Mathias Malaki-Donaldson Commits to Oregon State
NSD Player Preview: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205
Committed: July 29th, 2021
The Skinny: Oregon State first got in contact with Shaw during his sophomore season, but one conversation was the extent of their communication until the end of his junior season. The staff began to turn up the heat this past summer and challenged Shaw to get on campus in five days. He did, the Beavs offered, and a month later he was committed.
More:
Linebacker Kord Shaw Commits To Oregon State: "It's an unreal feeling."
Multiple Oregon State Commits Ready To Kick Off Their Senior Season
LB Commit Kord Shaw Thrilled By Oregon State So Far
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230
Committed: July 12th, 2021
The Skinny: Oregon State had been in contact with Hickle for nearly a year, and after getting on campus for a visit in June, the staff extended an offer on July 9th. Three days later, Hickle became a future Beaver. He committed to the Beavs over a long-time offer from Nevada. He has since impressed in a big way on the field, lighting up the stat sheet on both sides of the ball for Tenino.
More:
BREAKING: Oregon State Lands Commitment From DE Takari Hickle
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Takari Hickle on Oregon State: "I'm grateful for where I'm headed."
NSD Player Preview: Takari Hickle
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-5
Weight: 225
Committed: July 9th, 2021
The Skinny: After taking the month of June to visit some of his top schools, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass-catcher committed to Oregon State. He chose the Beavers over offers from Michigan, Fresno State, Arizona State, Utah, Air Force, and more.
More:
BREAKING: TE Jack Velling Commits To Oregon State
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Visitor List For Oregon State's Home Contest Against Washington
NSD Player Preview: Jack Velling
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-5
Weight: 300
Committed: July 3rd, 2021
The Skinny: Landing Wright was big for the Beavs for many reasons. Not only was he a top defensive line target in the class, he also fills a big position of neee for the future. He chose the Beavers over offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Liberty, Marshall, and Colorado State.
More:
Texas Road Show: Nussmeier shines, Campbell steps up, more
Oregon State's Most Important 2022 Uncommitted Targets
Breaking Down Oregon State's First Official Visit Weekend
BREAKING: Oregon State gets a huge commitment from DL Quincy Wright
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In DL Quincy Wright?
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
NSD Player Preview: Quincy Wright
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-5
Weight: 260
Committed: July 2nd, 2021
The Skinny: Vincic was another long-time target for Oregon State, and one they definitely had to work hard for. The relationship was built up virtually before Vincic chose OSU over the likes of Cal & Utah, which were schools he visited after his official in Corvallis.
More:
2022 OL Luka Vincic Details Recent Oregon State Offer, Interest
Offensive Line Target Luka Vincic Excited For Official at Oregon State
Breaking Down Oregon State's Second Visit Weekend
OL Luka Vincic Feels Closer To Staff Following Oregon State Visit
BREAKING: Oregon State Lands 2022 OL Luka Vincic
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Visitor List For Oregon State's Home Contest Against Washington
NSD Player Preview: Luka Vincic
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
Committed: June 29th, 2021
The Skinny: In-state prospect Jacob Strand didn’t wait too long to capitalize on his opportunity with the Beavs. Oregon State quickly became the favorite over Air Force, and he committed following an official visit in Corvallis.
More:
Taking A Look At Oregon State's Final June Visit Weekend
BREAKING: Oregon State Lands 2022 Homegrown OL Jacob Strand
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Top in-state names and games to watch this season
Visitor List For Oregon State's Home Contest Against Washington
Oregon State NSD Preview: OL Jacob Strand
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-1
Weight: 178
Committed: June 27th, 2021
The Skinny: We first reported Oregon State's interest in Mack nearly a year ago, and it was over half a year later that he received his opportunity to play for the Beavers. After taking a visit, it was only a short amount of time before Mack pledged to the Beavs.
More:
2022 DB Carlos Mack Seeing Love From Oregon State, Others
Visiting Oregon State Is A Priority For 2022 DB Carlos Mack
Taking A Look At Oregon State's Final June Visit Weekend
Breaking: Oregon State Lands 2022 DB Carlos Mack
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Multiple Oregon State Commits Ready To Kick Off Their Senior Season
NSD Player Preview: Carlos Mack
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-3
Weight: 275
Committed: June 24th, 2021
The Skinny: It was a team effort for Lopez as offensive line coach Jim Michalzcik, head coach Jonathan Smith, as well as director of player personnel Darrick Yray were able to create a tight relationship with Lopez, and it only got better once he got to campus for his first official visit. After taking another official to Cal and taking some time with his family to think, Lopez made his commitment to Oregon State official.
More:
Commitment Analysis: USC lands pledge from 2022 center prospect Dylan Lopez
USC loses commitment from 2022 center Dylan Lopez
Breaking Down Oregon State's Second Visit Weekend
OL Dylan Lopez Previews Oregon State Official Visit
BREAKING: Oregon State Lands OL Dylan Lopez
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In OL Dylan Lopez?
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Multiple Oregon State Commits Ready To Kick Off Their Senior Season
OL commit Dylan Lopez, IMG Academy dominating early on
Oregon State NSD Player Preview: Dylan Lopez
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
Committed: April 30th, 2021
The Skinny: It wasn’t a full week before Throckmorton committed to Oregon State after his offer. Since then, the Beaver pledge has impressed at camps and likely would have seen a spike in his stock without an early commitment. He chose Oregon State over Florida Atlantic, Nevada, and Southern Miss.
More:
QB Travis Throckmorton Quickly Getting To Know The Beavs
BREAKING: 2022 Quarterback Travis Throckmorton Commits To Oregon State
Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles: The QB report
Breaking Down Oregon State's Second Visit Weekend
Simi Valley HC Jim Benkert talks QB Travis Throckmorton
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Multiple Oregon State Commits Ready To Kick Off Their Senior Season
Throckmorton, Jensen headline big group of visitors for Utah game
Travis Throckmorton Ready For Playoff Run, Signing Day
NSD Player Preview: Travis Throckmorton
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-0
Weight: 220
Committed: April 12th, 2021
The Skinny: Landing a big time running back out of North Texas shortly after taking the job was a big first win for running backs coach AJ Steward. Martinez committed to the Beavs over offers from Georgia Tech , Kansas, San Diego State, and Texas State.
More:
South-Central Spotlight: 10 prospects now on the radar
Texas RB Damien Martinez ready to reveal his decision
BREAKING: RB Damien Martinez Commits To Oregon State
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In RB Damien Martinez?
No turning back for Martinez following Oregon State visit
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Q&A with National Analyst Sam Spiegelman on RB Commit Damien Martinez
Damien Martinez staying locked in with Oregon State, set to enroll early
Under the Lone Star Lights: Previewing week two TXHSFB Playoff slate
Recruit Reaction: Oregon State Picks Up Win #7 vs Arizona State
NSD Player Preview: Damien Martinez
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
Height: 6-0
Weight: 215
Committed: April 9th, 2021
The Skinny: Most people probably wouldn't have believed us if we said that Oregon State's first commit in the 2022 class would be a four-star linebacker from Florida, but that is exactly what the Beavers got with Jordan. Jordan has been committed to two other schools, but found a permanent home in Corvallis.
More:
Four-star LB Melvin Jordan back open, will explore options
4-Star Linebacker Melvin Jordan Breaks Down Top Five
BREAKING: Rivals250 Linebacker Melvin Jordan Commits To Oregon State
Four-star LB Melvin Jordan headed to Pac-12
COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In LB Melvin Jordan?
Breaking Down Oregon State's Second Visit Weekend
Pac-12 commit Melvin Jordan looking at visits
Oregon State Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Visitor List For Oregon State's Home Contest Against Washington
NSD Player Preview: Melvin Jordan
BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.