How Oregon State RB BJ Baylor Fared In The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

After declaring for the NFL Draft following the LA Bowl, Oregon State running back BJ Baylor played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29th in Pasadena (CA).

Baylor, who was on the national team, came away with the 25-24 victory over the American squad. He took three carries for 12 yards and hauled in one reception for 12 yards.

Following Baylor's appearance in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, tight end Teagan Quitoriano is the next Beaver in action as he's set to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday...