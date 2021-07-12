BREAKING: Oregon State Lands Commitment From DE Takari Hickle

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The month of July continues to be a good one for Oregon State as the Beavers have landed a commitment from Tenino (WA) defensive end Takari Hickle.

Oregon State has been in contact with Hickle for nearly a year, and after getting on campus for a visit in June, the staff extended an offer on July 9th. Three days later, Hickle is a future Beaver.

He committed to the Beavs over a long-time offer from Nevada.

Tenino is a 1A school in the state of Washington, which makes it much easier to fly under the radar like Hickle has, but at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, he certainly has the frame for a power five pass rusher.

Hickle is the fourth player to commit to Oregon State in July, and the seventh to commit in the past month. He joins Duncanville (TX) defensive tackle Quincy Wright on the defensive line.