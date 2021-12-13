Oregon State Lands 2022 DB Sam Mason

Just days away from signing day, Oregon State is adding huge pieces to their 2022 recruiting class as they have officially landed Covina (CA) athlete Sam Mason .

Mason got to see Oregon State in action on two different occasions throughout the 2021 season, first at USC and then a week later for an official visit on the weekend that the Beavers took down Washington.

Those experiences, especially his official, are what allowed Oregon State to pick up momentum in Mason's recruitment as he told BeaversEdge that his experience exceeded his expectations.

"The game day atmosphere, especially in Corvallis where OSU is like the life of the city, it was crazy. It was just crazy from the tailgates all the way to the locker room at the end of the game," said Mason. "I really liked Oregon States coaching staff and the academic support staff is amazing. Just the whole vibe that I got felt really nice."

Defensive backs coach Blue Adams and running backs coach AJ Steward have both played a big role in Mason's recruitment. He has been eyeing December 13th (his birthday) commitment date since the beginning of his recruitment.

Stick with BeaversEdge for more on Mason's commitment, the 2022 recruiting class, signing day, and more.