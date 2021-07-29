Linebacker Kord Shaw Commits To Oregon State: "It's an unreal feeling."

"It is an unreal feeling, I am so pumped," said Shaw. "I was completely thrilled when I got the offer and knew when I left that Oregon State was the place. Obviously I put it (the decision) off for a while but yesterday I was talking with my dad and we agreed that it was time to commit."

Shaw picked up an offer from Oregon State roughly one month ago while on a visit in Corvallis, and has now decided that he wants to spend his college years in Orange and Black.

Oregon State has had their eye on the 6-foot-2, 205-pound backer for multiple years, and started to turn up the heat following his junior season. Coach Jake Cookus and Trent Bray challenged him to get on campus in a short amount of time, and rewarded him with an offer after making it happen.

"Oregon State first reached out to me during my sophomore year actually and told me they could potentially see me as a guy they wanted," Shaw said. "After that it kind of fell off for a bit and I didn't hear from them until after my junior season. This summer they started reaching out multiple times a week, and told me that if I could show up in five days they may have a scholarship for me. Of course we showed up, and then they offered me."

Shaw detailed his visit with BeaversEdge.

"The visit was great," said Shaw. "I met with the coaches first then saw the facilities, and after that they did what they call the player panel for me. Basically it was just a meeting with my family and players, no coaches for us to just ask the players about things. We talked to Avery Roberts, Omar Speights and two other guys and it was really good to talk to them."

Shaw's commitment may be a surprise to many as the athletic linebacker likes to keep things low key. You won't see Shaw posting too often on social media or spending time trying to get attention, instead he wants Oregon State fans to know him as someone who just loves to play football.

"I have played all around since I was in high school school. I've played running back, slot receiver, safety, linebacker, I run the wildcat sometimes, so I think my athleticism and speed really helps me. Oregon State is getting someone who is solely focused on my game. I don't care about any hype or anything, I just want to get after it," Shaw said.

Shaw joins four-star Melvin Jordan as linebackers in Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class.