BREAKING: Oregon State Lands 2022 OL Nathan Elu

Oregon State landed its 13th commitment of the 2022 class of Wednesday evening as San Mateo (CA) offensive lineman Nathan Elu announced he's coming to Corvallis!

After being offered by offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and the Beavers less than a week ago (Oct. 16th) Elu didn't take long to decide that OSU was the place he needed to be.

The bond formed early between Michalczik and Elu as they first started talking in January.

Ultimately, that led to the Beavers’ OL coach going down to see Junipero Serra play Valley Christian during the bye week.

“I thought coach (Michalczik) was a great person when I talked to him on the phone and at Oregon State,” Elu said. “And since he came down to my game personally, I liked that a lot because it showed me he was interested which I appreciated.”

The 6-foot-5, 292-pounder is the fourth offensive line pledge in the '22 class, joining Dylan Lopez, Jacob Strand, & Luka Vincic. He chose the Beavers over the likes of Arizona, Air Force, San Jose State, & UNLV...

