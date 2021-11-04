PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State quarterback commit Travis Throckmorton has had a heck of a senior season.

Through his first six weeks, Throckmorton and Simi Valley high school were running through everyone in their path, with the future Beaver quarterback throwing for over 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 6-0 run.

In week seven, Throckmorton suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the last three and a half weeks, but after intense rehab and lots of patient waiting, he is ready to take the field yet again.

"Going into week seven everything was going well, then the freak accident happened, but I'm good to go now," said Throckmorton. "I sprained my MCL so I didn't need any surgery or anything, so I am thankful for that and ready to get out there."