2022 DB Sam Mason on Oregon State visit: "The atmosphere was amazing."
Last weekend was official visit weekend at Oregon State for Covina (CA) defensive back Sam Mason. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete was in Corvallis for Oregon State's 27-24 victory and got to experience a great deal of what Oregon State has to offer.
Mason was expecting a good trip, but came away far more impressed than he ever expected. From the pre-game environment, to the hectic atmosphere in the stadium, to the post-game locker room dancing, Mason enjoyed every second.
"My trip was amazing, I really enjoyed it," said Mason. "I expected a good visit and a good experience but it turned to be great."
Mason detailed a bit of what his visit looked like with BeaversEdge.
