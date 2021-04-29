PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State extended an offer to Simi Valley (CA) quarterback Travis Throckmorton over the weekend, and the two have hit it off. After a five game season that saw Throckmorton complete 79-125 passes for 989 yards and 14 touchdowns, the rising QB has achieved a dream of adding a power five offer, and it felt good coming from Oregon State.

"It felt really good," said Throckmorton. "I have been working so hard to get to this point, so to finally get that opportunity to play at a power five school is just a dream come true. I am really excited about it and excited to see what happens moving forward."

It's been long before now that the Beavers have known about the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback, though. The staff has been keeping an eye on him ever since his freshman season, and quickly started showing love following the completion of his short junior campaign.

"They told me that they have kept an eye on me ever since a camp I went to my freshman year," Throckmorton said. "After this season it got serious and they were on the phone with my coach for like two hours, and they got some more film of me and I think that's what pushed them to offer me."