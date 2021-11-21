Recruit Reaction: Oregon State Picks Up Win #7 vs Arizona State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 5 Takeaways | EDGE Reaction | How Oregon State Can Win The North

With the Oregon State football team (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) earning win No. 7 on the year and staying undefeated at home with a 24-10 win over Arizona State, BeaversEdge has the complete reaction from the recruiting trail!

The Beavers hosted over 30 recruits at Reser Stadium, and the commitments and targets gave their thoughts on the win!

“Oregon State's defense really showed up the whole game... (The Beavers) were just the more aggressive team and it really showed last night.” - Kelby Valsin

“I know those guys were excited! Especially for the seniors (senior night), they had a good win for their last home game... they gonna take care of those ducks next.” - Damien Martinez

CLICK HERE to SEE ALL THE RECRUIT REACTIONS