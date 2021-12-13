Oregon State NSD Player Preview: Ryan Cooper
National Signing Day is less than a week away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 48th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
Up next is a look at College of San Mateo (JC) DB Ryan Cooper.
College of San Mateo defensive back Ryan Cooper is someone Oregon State has had its eye on for some time.
The Beavers hosted Cooper for a visit back in March of 2019 before he choose to play at CSM, and throughout his first two years of JUCO, OSU stayed in contact.
OSU officially offered the 6-foot, 180-pounder in October, and then he scheduled an official visit to Corvallis. He was on hand for OSU's 24-10 win over Arizona State on Nov. 20th and just days after, announced his commitment.
He's set to arrive in Corvallis in January and will have three years to play two.
