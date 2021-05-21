PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It has been a long time coming.

As we get towards the end of May, we get closer to the beginning of visit season, the first in over a year. Oregon State has an impressive list of visitors lined up already, and will do everything they can to make the most of their time in Corvallis.

In this series, BeaversEdge will go week by week, starting with the weekend of June 4th, and take a closer look at the prospects visiting and where they currently stand in their recruitment.