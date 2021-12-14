Oregon State NSD Player Preview: Sam Mason
National Signing Day is less than a week away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 16 commits and ranks 47th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
Up next is a look at Covina (CA) DB Sam Mason...
Oregon State's most recent addition to the 2022 class, Covina (CA) defensive back Sam Mason is a versatile playmaker that the coaching staff is very excited to get on campus.
While listed as a wide receiver, Mason figures to play defensive back for the Beavers as secondary coach Blue Adams and running backs coach AJ Steward have been recruiting him hard for some time. He's developed a great relationship with the duo and they're a big reason why he's coming to Corvallis.
