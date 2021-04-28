New Target Sam Mason Expands on Oregon State Offer, Recruitment
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!On Tuesday, Covina (CA) wide receiver Sam Mason added an offer from Oregon State. The rising prospect has picked up an offer every day for the last ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news