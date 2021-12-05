Oregon State NSD Preview: OL Jacob Strand
National Signing Day is two weeks away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 50th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
Up next is Canby (OR) offensive lineman Jacob Strand...
Oregon State lone Oregonian in the 2022 class, Canby (OR) offensive lineman Jacob Strand represents an important commitment for the Beavers.
Ever since he arrived in Corvallis, head coach Jonathan Smith, and in-state recruiter Jake Cookus have had the mantra of leaving no stone unturned when it comes to searching for impact talent within the state and that's exactly what they found in Strand.
His recruitment began to take off this past May when he received his first offer from Air Force. OSU then offered in early June, and Strand took a few weeks before deciding on June 29th that Corvallis was his home.
