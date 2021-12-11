Oregon State NSD Preview: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson
National Signing Day is less than a week away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 49th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
Up next is a closer look at Westlake Village (CA) defensive end Mathias Malaki-Donaldson.
One of Oregon State's bigger "wins" on the recruiting trail, Westlake Village (CA) defensive end Mathias Malaki-Donaldson is a player the coaching staff is very high on.
OSU officially offered the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder in April, and then he took an official visit to Corvallis in mid-July. From there, Malaki-Donaldson took a few more visits before making his decision official in late August.
He chose Oregon State over a bevy of suitors, picking the Beavs over Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, San Diego State, Tennessee, & USC.
With the Beavers continuing to raise the bar of the program on the field, winning a recruiting battle such as this shouldn't be taken lightly. Malaki-Donaldson had some big-time offers and OSU's defensive staff has made sure he continues to feel like a top priority with two in-home visits in the past nine days.
He joins defensive tackle Quincy Wright and defensive end Takari Hickle as the DL in the class...
