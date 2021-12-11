 BeaversEdge - Oregon State NSD Preview: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-11 12:01:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State NSD Preview: Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

National Signing Day is less than a week away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 49th in the country according to Rivals.

Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.

Up next is a closer look at Westlake Village (CA) defensive end Mathias Malaki-Donaldson.

MORE: WBB: Beavers Take Down Hawks | NSD Preview: Kord Shaw | Four Beavers Honored By AP

Mathias Malaki-Donaldson (center) with Trent Bray (left) and Legi Suiaunoa (right)
Mathias Malaki-Donaldson (center) with Trent Bray (left) and Legi Suiaunoa (right)

One of Oregon State's bigger "wins" on the recruiting trail, Westlake Village (CA) defensive end Mathias Malaki-Donaldson is a player the coaching staff is very high on.

OSU officially offered the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder in April, and then he took an official visit to Corvallis in mid-July. From there, Malaki-Donaldson took a few more visits before making his decision official in late August.

He chose Oregon State over a bevy of suitors, picking the Beavs over Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, San Diego State, Tennessee, & USC.

With the Beavers continuing to raise the bar of the program on the field, winning a recruiting battle such as this shouldn't be taken lightly. Malaki-Donaldson had some big-time offers and OSU's defensive staff has made sure he continues to feel like a top priority with two in-home visits in the past nine days.

He joins defensive tackle Quincy Wright and defensive end Takari Hickle as the DL in the class...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}