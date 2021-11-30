NSD Player Preview: Melvin Jordan
National Signing Day is less than a month away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 14 commits and ranks 55th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney's analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
We'll kick off the series with a look at Clearwater (FL) linebacker commit Melvin Jordan.
Jordan's recruitment took some twists and turns, but he ultimately found a home in Oregon State. The four-star linebacker was previously committed to Florida State and Cincinnati before reopening his recruitment at the beginning of the year.
About three months later, Jordan chose the Beavers over a top-five that also included Minnesota, Florida State, Miami, and Indiana. Jordan did continue to field some interest and take visits following his Oregon State pledge, but the Beavs have remained in the driver's seat throughout the process.
