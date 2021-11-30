NSD Player Preview: Melvin Jordan

NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21

National Signing Day is less than a month away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 14 commits and ranks 55th in the country according to Rivals.

Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney's analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.

We'll kick off the series with a look at Clearwater (FL) linebacker commit Melvin Jordan.