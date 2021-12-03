Oregon State NSD Player Preview: Dylan Lopez

Oregon State's recruitment of Bradenton (FL) center Dylan Lopez began in early 2020 as the Beavers officially offered the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder in April.

OSU continued to build a relationship with Lopez throughout 2020, and despite seeing him commit to USC in Nov., the Beavers stayed firm knowing they might have a chance to land him down the line.

That's exactly how it ended up playing out as Lopez ended up decommitting from USC in April of 2021, and then took official visits to Oregon State & California in back-to-back weeks in mid-June.

From there, Lopez took just a few days before deciding that he felt most comfortable in Corvallis. He committed to OSU on June 24th and has been all-in with the Beavers ever since.

Despite playing at IMG Academy in Florida, Lopez's roots are in California, and staying close to family was a huge factor in his decision-making process. The Beavers made Lopez feel like family and that was the most important thing to him.

"The biggest thing that me and my entire family noticed was that off the bat the entire staff from top to bottom is like a family," Lopez said after his commitment. "They treated us the same way all weekend and everyone on my side loved it."