Oregon State has a big game against Washington at Reser Stadium this weekend, and part of the reason the game is so important is because the Beavs will be hosting two official visitors.

Covina (CA) wide receiver Sam Mason and Salt Lake City (UT) defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi will both be in Corvallis for their officials. Both have solid offer sheets, and both are positions of need for Oregon State in the 2022 class.

It will be the second week in a row that Mason will watch the Beavers play, as he was in attendance at USC last weekend.

BeaversEdge caught up with the 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver to get his thoughts on his upcoming visit, the latest on his relationship with Oregon State, and more.