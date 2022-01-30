 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Wide Receiver
Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Wide Receiver

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.

Up next is the wide receivers...

Who's Gone?

Trevon Bradford - Graduation

Champ Flemings - Transfer Portal

Who's Back? 

Jimmy Valsin - Fr.

Trevor Pope - Fr.

Anthony Gould - So.

Zeriah Beason - So.

Silas Bolden - So.

Makiya Tongue - So.

John Dunmore - So.

Jesiah Irish - Jr.

Tyjon Lindsey - Sr.

Tre'Shaun Harrison - Sr.

2021 Stats

Valsin - One Game Played vs Idaho

Pope - One Game Played vs Idaho

Gould - Played in all 13 contests (three starts) - 13 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown & five rush attempts for 50 yards and one score

Beason - Played in all 13 games (eight starts) - 20 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown

Bolden - Played in 10 games - Caught three passes for 25 yards and rushed three times for 13 yards

Tongue - Played in six contests - Caught one pass for 25 yards against Idaho

Dunmore - Played in three games - Caught one pass for four yards vs Idaho

Irish - Played in all 13 games - Took four carries for 47 yards with one touchdown

Lindsey - Played in 10 games - Tallied 16 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns

Harrison - Played in all 13 games (four starts) - Caught 29 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns & also added six carries for 23 yards

Bradford - Played in all 13 games - Finished with a team-high 42 catches for 631 yards and five touchdowns.

Flemings - Played in all 13 games- Caught 15 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown

Who's Coming In? 

N/A - No receivers signed in the 2022 recruiting class...

2021 Wide Receiver Analysis

