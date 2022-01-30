Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Wide Receiver
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now firmly in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.
Up next is the wide receivers...
MORE: OSU Offers A Pair Of North Texas DE's | Three Burning Questions Ahead Of NSD 2.0 | WBB: Beavers Best Trojans In OT
Who's Gone?
Trevon Bradford - Graduation
Champ Flemings - Transfer Portal
Who's Back?
Jimmy Valsin - Fr.
Trevor Pope - Fr.
Anthony Gould - So.
Zeriah Beason - So.
Silas Bolden - So.
Makiya Tongue - So.
John Dunmore - So.
Jesiah Irish - Jr.
Tyjon Lindsey - Sr.
Tre'Shaun Harrison - Sr.
2021 Stats
Valsin - One Game Played vs Idaho
Pope - One Game Played vs Idaho
Gould - Played in all 13 contests (three starts) - 13 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown & five rush attempts for 50 yards and one score
Beason - Played in all 13 games (eight starts) - 20 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown
Bolden - Played in 10 games - Caught three passes for 25 yards and rushed three times for 13 yards
Tongue - Played in six contests - Caught one pass for 25 yards against Idaho
Dunmore - Played in three games - Caught one pass for four yards vs Idaho
Irish - Played in all 13 games - Took four carries for 47 yards with one touchdown
Lindsey - Played in 10 games - Tallied 16 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns
Harrison - Played in all 13 games (four starts) - Caught 29 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns & also added six carries for 23 yards
Bradford - Played in all 13 games - Finished with a team-high 42 catches for 631 yards and five touchdowns.
Flemings - Played in all 13 games- Caught 15 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown
Who's Coming In?
N/A - No receivers signed in the 2022 recruiting class...
2021 Wide Receiver Analysis
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news