Visitor List For Oregon State's Home Contest Against Washington
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Prior to the season starting, we wrote about how Oregon State needs to improve the product on the field in order to turn a corner in recruiting.
Though it has only been four games, they have done just that so far, and there will be a big group of visitors in Reser Stadium on Saturday night hoping to watch them continue their hot streak.
From 2022 commits, to uncommitted 2022 prospects, to 2023 and 2024 recruits, BeaversEdge has the full list of this weekend's visitors below.
COMMITS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news