Oregon State NSD Player Preview: DL Takari Hickle

National Signing Day is two weeks away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 50th in the country according to Rivals.

Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.

Up next is a look at Tenino (WA) defensive lineman Takari Hickle...

