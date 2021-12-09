Oregon State NSD Player Preview: DL Takari Hickle
National Signing Day is two weeks away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 50th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
Up next is a look at Tenino (WA) defensive lineman Takari Hickle...
One of the more intriguing commitments in Oregon State's 2022 class, Tenino (WA) defensive end Takari Hickle is bringing a lot of talent, versatility, and playmaking to Corvallis.
The Beavers began recruiting Hickle in the summer of 2020, and after getting on campus for a visit in June of 2021, the Beavers officially offered him a scholarship (his second, Nevada) on July 9th.
Upon receiving the offer from the OSU brass, it didn't take Hickle long to make his decision as he committed to the Beavers just three days later over the offer from the Wolfpack.
He joins defensive tackle Quincy Wright and defensive end Mathias Malaki-Donaldson as the DL in the class...
