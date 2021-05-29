PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class is being pieced together nicely, and quarterback commit Travis Throckmorton is a big piece to the puzzle.

Throckmorton committed to the Beavs in April, just a couple weeks after his official offer, and has been a recruiter for the team already and will continue to play that role this June during official visits.

BeaversEdge spoke to Throckmorton's head coach, Jim Benkert, to learn more about the future Beav.