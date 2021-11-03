PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State recently added another offensive lineman to the 2022 recruiting class, this time in San Mateo (CA) offensive tackle Nathan Elu.

Elu committed to the Beavs over offers from Arizona, Air Force, San Jose State, and UNLV, and made his decision in a rather swift manner less than a week after picking up his offer.

What about Oregon State made the decision so easy?

Elu goes into detail about that, life since his commitment, and more with BeaversEdge below.