Multiple Oregon State Commits Ready To Kick Off Their Senior Season

Around this time last year, we were all having to accept the fact that high school football would either not be happening, or would be happening at a much later date. Fortunately, things are back to normal this year, and we are just hours away from getting high school football kicked off for multiple Oregon State commits in the 2022 class. BeaversEdge takes a look at who is set to kick off their season tonight below.

Dylan Lopez (via @dy1lopez/twitter)

6-foot-3, 275-pound center Dylan Lopez is one of the prized members of the class so far. Lopez plays for one of the top schools in the country in IMG Academy, who is set to kick off their national schedule this evening against American Heritage. IMG will play regular season games in 7 different states this season (Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Alabama, Maryland), and will even travel to Canada for a matchup against Clarkson North in the first weekend of November.

Oregon State quarterback commit Travis Throckmorton is ready to continue turning heads and boosting his stock in 2021. The first contest of the season for Simi Valley is set to kick off tonight at 7:00pm as Throckmorton and company head to Ventura for a non-league season opener. Throckmorton completed 79 of 125 attempts last season for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns in only five games.

Carlos Mack and Clovis had a scrimmage last week, and are set to kick off their regular season tonight. They'll open with a non-league away matchup against Sanger, who won 4 of 5 of their games last season. Mack is a big time playmaker for Clovis on both sides of the ball, but Beaver fans should pay attention to his production as a defensive back this season.