 BeaversEdge - Takari Hickle on Oregon State: "I'm grateful for where I'm headed."
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-09 13:26:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Takari Hickle on Oregon State: "I'm grateful for where I'm headed."

Takari Hickle poses during a visit to Oregon State
Takari Hickle poses during a visit to Oregon State
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2022 OL Target Keith Olson Re-Opens Recruitment | NSD Player Preview: Takari Hickle

If you have kept up with our Following The Future story on a weekly basis, you know that Oregon State defensive end commit Takari Hickle was a special player throughout his entire season.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end committed to Oregon State at the beginning of his senior season, and has impressed in a big way ever since. Not only with his level of commitment to Oregon State, but his on-field performance week-by-week as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}