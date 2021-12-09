Takari Hickle on Oregon State: "I'm grateful for where I'm headed."

If you have kept up with our Following The Future story on a weekly basis, you know that Oregon State defensive end commit Takari Hickle was a special player throughout his entire season.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end committed to Oregon State at the beginning of his senior season, and has impressed in a big way ever since. Not only with his level of commitment to Oregon State, but his on-field performance week-by-week as well.