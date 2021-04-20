PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After nearly 15 months, the NCAA dead period is set to come to an end on June 1st, allowing players to take long awaited visits to schools of their choice. It will be an incredibly busy summer for coaches and recruits alike as they try to make up for the lost time. One player who has already locked in multiple officials, including one to Oregon State, is Bothell (WA) offensive tackle Luka Vincic.

Vincic is set to be in Corvallis on the weekend of June 12th, and at Utah on the weekend of June 25th.

"I am really excited to get out there and definitely want to get to as many campuses as possible," said Vincic. "I feel like it's really important to get a feel for each school in person and meet people. Utah, Oregon State, Cal and Princeton have reached out about official visits, and I am still setting some up but really looking forward to getting out to Utah and Oregon State."