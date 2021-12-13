BeaversEdge Early Signing Day Preview
National Signing Day is almost here, and Oregon State is putting the finishing touches on a class that is one of the best yet in the Jonathan Smith era. Sixteen players are currently committed to the Beavers, creating a class that is ranked 47th in the country and 5th in the Pac-12 according to Rivals.
Signing Day is always an exciting 24 hours for coaching staffs and recruits across the country. The 2022 recruiting cycle was a breath of fresh air after over a year of extended dead periods. Regardless, the decisions each prospect has made is extremely important, and it will certainly feel great to wrap up what has been a tiring but always rewarding process.
BeaversEdge previews the day below.
EXPECTED
|Name
|Position
|Location
|Rating
|
LB
|
Clearwater, FL
|
5.8
|
RB
|
Lewisville, TX
|
5.7
|
QB
|
Simi Valley, CA
|
5.6
|
OL
|
Bradenton, FL
|
5.6
|
DB
|
Clovis, CA
|
5.4
|
OL
|
Canby, OR
|
5.4
|
OL
|
Bothell, WA
|
5.5
|
DT
|
Duncanville, TX
|
5.6
|
TE
|
Seattle, WA
|
5.5
|
DE
|
Tenino, WA
|
5.5
|
LB
|
Washington Terrace, UT
|
5.4
|
DE
|
Westlake Village, CA
|
5.7
|
OL
|
San Mateo, CA
|
5.4
|
DB
|
San Mateo, CA
|
5.4
|
DB
|
Orange City, FL
|
5.6
|
DB
|
Covina, CA
|
5.5
NAMES TO WATCH
