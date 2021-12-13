PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

National Signing Day is almost here, and Oregon State is putting the finishing touches on a class that is one of the best yet in the Jonathan Smith era. Sixteen players are currently committed to the Beavers, creating a class that is ranked 47th in the country and 5th in the Pac-12 according to Rivals.

Signing Day is always an exciting 24 hours for coaching staffs and recruits across the country. The 2022 recruiting cycle was a breath of fresh air after over a year of extended dead periods. Regardless, the decisions each prospect has made is extremely important, and it will certainly feel great to wrap up what has been a tiring but always rewarding process.

BeaversEdge previews the day below.