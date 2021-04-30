 BeaversEdge - BREAKING: 2022 Quarterback Travis Throckmorton Commits To Oregon State
BREAKING: 2022 Quarterback Travis Throckmorton Commits To Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Less than a week after being offered by Oregon State, 2022 quarterback Travis Throckmorton (CA) has committed and will join a class that currently features linebacker Melvin Jordan and running back Damien Martinez.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Simi Valley HS (Simi Valley CA) saw his recruitment from Oregon State pick up steam in just a matter of days, but the Beavers had been keeping tabs on him for a long time.

"They told me that they have kept an eye on me ever since a camp I went to my freshman year," Throckmorton said. "After this season it got serious and they were on the phone with my coach for like two hours, and they got some more film of me and I think that's what pushed them to offer me."

He's coming off a five-game season in 2021 for the Pioneers that saw him throw for 989 yards and 14 total touchdowns at a 63% competition rate.

Throckmorton sees a lot of similarities between what Simi Valley and the Beavers do offensively and can't wait to get to work with the quarterback whisperers on staff.

"They run a pro-style offense which fits into what I've been doing my high school career, and they are a very quarterback-friendly offense with coaches like (Jonathan Smith) who are quarterback gurus," Throckmorton said.

Oregon State's newest commit will be on tap as the Beavers conclude spring practices with the annual spring game next weekend. He'll be looking to take in all the excitement of the program and see firsthand what he's becoming a part of.

"I'll be there to watch the spring game," Throckmorton said. "I am excited to explore the campus and look around and just see how it is."

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Throckmorton's commitment...

----

