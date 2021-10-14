PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State landed one of Texas' best prospects when they gained a commitment from Damien Martinez, and now the Beavers are less than three full months away from having him on campus for the next 3-4 years.

Martinez has certainly had a head turning senior season so far, recording 964 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in only five games for Lewisville. Oregon State has obviously kept a watchful eye on their 6-foot, 220-pound prospect, and is excited for him to be posting the same numbers wearing orange and black.

"I am still locked in with Oregon State and I'm not looking anywhere else," said Martinez. "The staff is excited and just ready for me to bring what I'm doing down here up there."

Running back coach AJ Steward instantly started recruiting Martinez when he was hired in February, and has developed a very strong relationship with him throughout the summer and fall.