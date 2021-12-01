NSD Player Preview: Damien Martinez
National Signing Day is two weeks away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 14 commits and ranks 55th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
Up next is Lewisville (TX) running back Damien Martinez.
Following former Oregon State RB coach Michael Pitre's departure for the Chicago Bears after the 2020 season, Lewisville (TX) running back Damien Martinez was one of the first calls that new RB coach AJ Steward made when he arrived in Corvallis.
The 6-foot, 220-pound 'back became one Steward's top priority as the Beavers made it clear that they wanted him in Corvallis. He was offered by the Beavers in March and he committed less than a month later on April 12th.
Martinez then went on to take an official visit to Corvallis in June and that solidified his choice that Corvallis was where he wanted to spend his college career. His relationship with Steward and head coach Jonathan Smith blossomed and it was a big factor in his decision.
"I talk to Coach Steward and Coach Smith all the time," Martinez told BeaversEdge in October. "We talk pretty much every day, we just talk like we are friends. We have been pretty close ever since I took my visit over the summer."
