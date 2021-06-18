FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021, with code VISITS2021

Bothell (WA) offensive tackle Luka Vincic is one of Oregon State's top prospects on the offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman is fresh off of an official visit to Oregon State, the first of all of his officials this month. He will also visit Cal and Utah this month.

The interest between Vincic and Oregon State has been strong for a long time, but the relationship continues to get stronger following the visit.

Vincic spoke with BeaversEdge and shared his thoughts on his visit, relationship with the staff, future plans, and more.