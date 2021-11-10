PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State linebacker commit Kord Shaw recently wrapped up his senior season, and is planning a trip to get back on campus to watch the Beavs in person.

The Oregon State staff has been staying in touch with their future linebacker in the mean time.

"Coach Bray and Coach Cookus have been in touch with me and always check in to make sure I am okay," said Shaw. "They congratulate me a lot and just let me know that they are proud of me."

Shaw has been a playmaker all over the field for Bonneville, recording big numbers at linebacker, running back, and even wide receiver.

"I have been playing all over this year and all of high school really," said Shaw. "I enjoy it and just like to do whatever I can do for our team to be successful. I like to do it all."