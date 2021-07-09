BREAKING: TE Jack Velling Commits To Oregon State

He chose the Beavers over offers from Michigan, Fresno State, Arizona State, Utah, Air Force, and more.

After taking the month of June to visit some of his top schools, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass-catcher has committed to Oregon State.

A quick look at Velling's film is enough to get most people excited as he possesses all the qualities you want in a tight end.

Whether it's making a catch in traffic, extending a play with the ball in his hands, or making pancake blocks, Velling uses his athleticism to do it all.

His blend of size and speed makes him a very intriguing addition to the class of 2022 as he has receiver quickness and route-running ability while boasting the frame and strength of a tight end.

He joins receiver Cole Prusia, running back Damien Martinez, quarterback Travis Throckmorton, and offensive linemen Dylan Lopez, Jacob Strand, and Luka Vincic as the offensive commits in the 2022 class.

It'll be interesting to see how the coaching staff utilizes his skillset as he could theoretically be an x-factor as a tight end/receiver hybrid that few teams could have an answer for.