Oregon State NSD Player Preview: DT Quincy Wright
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
National Signing Day is just over a week away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 50th in the country according to Rivals.
Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.
Up next is Duncanville (TX) defensive tackle Quincy Wright.
MORE: Oregon State Hosts 2022 Four-Star RB Jaydn Ott | AJ Steward Honored By AFCA | OSU Coaches Hit The Road | Following The Future: Playoff Week 3
One of Oregon State's top targets in the 2022 recruiting class, Duncanville (TX) defensive lineman Quincy Wright was officially offered by the Beavers in February.
Following his offer, Wright wanted to visit Corvallis as soon as possible, and that's exactly what he did. He took part in OSU's first official visitor weekend in over a year in June, and there's no question the Beavers made a lasting impression.
A little under a month later, the 6-foot-5, 300-lb chose the Beavers over offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Liberty, Marshall, and Colorado State. He became the second player from the state of Texas (Damien Martinez) in the 2022 class and represented a big-time win on the recruiting trail for the OSU staff.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news