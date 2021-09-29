PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State running back commit Damien Martinez has gotten off to a huge start in his senior season at Lewisville. Last week, Martinez carried the ball 13 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns in a single half - boosting his season total to over 750 yards in just four games. Needless to say, the Beavs have landed a playmaker.

The state of Texas is loaded with talent at all positions, and you'd be hard pressed to leave Martinez out of the conversation as one of the top running backs in the state.

BeaversEdge caught up with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman to get his thoughts on Martinez' hot start, his recruitment potentially amping up, and more.