BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Rivals250 Linebacker Melvin Jordan Commits To Oregon State

The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker released a top five of Oregon State, Minnesota, Florida State, Miami, and Indiana back in January, and after a couple months of research and constant communication with the coaches, has decided to lock things down and make his pledge.

Just like that, Oregon State's 2022 class is started with a bang as Clearwater (FL) linebacker Melvin Jordan has committed to the Beavers.

This is a huge commitment for the Beavers for lots of reasons. First, Jordan marks the highest rated high school commitment of the Jonathan Smith era according to Rivals.com. The four-star, Rivals250 member has the highest ranking since Isaiah Hodgins, who was a 5.9 four-star and #165 on the Rivals250 back in 2016.

Second, it proves that Smith and Co. are able to poach top players from all around the country, and also helps them solidify a presence in a state that is highly regarded as one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the nation.

Jordan has been looking to see what school stays on him consistently, proves they care about his success both on and off the field, and has a good family environment. The Oregon State staff has been on Jordan the hardest since the beginning, and proved that they can provide all of those things and more.

"They have some good coaches with lots of experience, so I take all the advice from them I can get," Jordan said in a previous interview with BeaversEdge. "They have a good staff with good mentors. Trent Bray, Michael Doctor, and Jonathan Smith have all been on me heavy."

Having a pledge from Jordan breaks the ice for the Beavers in a big way, and will definitely give the staff some momentum to move forward and continue building a strong 2022 class.