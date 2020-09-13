BeaversEdge - 2022 DB Carlos Mack Seeing Love From Oregon State, Others

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has offered a ton of players in the class of 2022 already, and have their eye on many more. The staff is now able to speak directly with the 2022 recruits as of September 1st, so the heat is starting to be turned up. One player who they are watching but have not yet offered is Fresno (CA) defensive back Carlos Mack, who heard from the Beavs and many others on the 1st.

“It's a great feeling it lets you know your hard work is paying off,” Mack said. “Other schools are Cal, Utah, Washington State, Boise State, Colorado and I have offers from Fresno State and Northern Arizona.“

Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak has a good relationship with coach Hall at Edison, so he has been in touch with Mack.

“Coach Wozniak has been recruiting me, he knows my Head Coach Cory Hall so our relationship grew from there. He’s very down to Earth,” said Mack.

Coach Woz and the Beavs were one of the first to reach out on the 1st, and Mack has been enjoying hearing the different messages from coaches.

“Overall it's been good getting to know different schools and learn about their programs,” Mack told BeaversEdge. “Every coach has their own style so it's about finding the one the matches with you the most. Oregon State was one of the first schools to reach out. September 1st of your Junior year is like Christmas when it comes to recruiting - it's hard to explain.”