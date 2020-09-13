BeaversEdge - 2022 DB Carlos Mack Seeing Love From Oregon State, Others

2022 DB Carlos Mack Seeing Love From Oregon State, Others
Oregon State has offered a ton of players in the class of 2022 already, and have their eye on many more. The staff is now able to speak directly with the 2022 recruits as of September 1st, so the heat is starting to be turned up. One player who they are watching but have not yet offered is Fresno (CA) defensive back Carlos Mack, who heard from the Beavs and many others on the 1st.
“It's a great feeling it lets you know your hard work is paying off,” Mack said. “Other schools are Cal, Utah, Washington State, Boise State, Colorado and I have offers from Fresno State and Northern Arizona.“
Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak has a good relationship with coach Hall at Edison, so he has been in touch with Mack.
“Coach Wozniak has been recruiting me, he knows my Head Coach Cory Hall so our relationship grew from there. He’s very down to Earth,” said Mack.
Coach Woz and the Beavs were one of the first to reach out on the 1st, and Mack has been enjoying hearing the different messages from coaches.
“Overall it's been good getting to know different schools and learn about their programs,” Mack told BeaversEdge. “Every coach has their own style so it's about finding the one the matches with you the most. Oregon State was one of the first schools to reach out. September 1st of your Junior year is like Christmas when it comes to recruiting - it's hard to explain.”
Though COVID restrictions have prohibited Mack from taking lots of visits to this point, he did get to see Oregon State’s campus at the beginning of the year and loved what he saw.
“I visited the campus back in January with my mom and KT prep,” said Mack “I met Coach Wozniak that day. We were able to tour the campus and talk with the coaches directly about what they look for in their student athletes. We were also able to try on the uniforms. The campus is very nice and everyone we came in contact with in the city was very nice as well.“
He would like to make up time as soon as he can, and visiting schools is on the top of his list whenever it becomes possible.
“Moving forward, I want to visit as many schools as I can whenever the dead period is over,” Mack said “With COVID all visits have been shut down so that's a bit of a bummer but this spring should be exciting when my season starts back up as well as the PAC 12.”
Mack has great length for his position and there is no doubt his stock will continue to rise as time passes. Stick with BeaversEdge to see how his relationship continues to develop with the coaches in the future.
