BeaversEdge - BREAKING: RB Damien Martinez Commits To Oregon State

The state of Texas has been one that Oregon State has worked hard to build a pipeline to in recent years, and it's looking that those roads are getting stronger with running back coach AJ Steward.

Less than a week after picking up their first commitment in the 2022 class, the count is now up to two as Lewisville (TX) Damien Martinez has made his pledge to the Beavers.

"I feel like this college checks all of the boxes," Martinez said in a recent interview with Sam Spiegleman. "Now I'm ready to go. I'm very excited."

Martinez took to twitter to announce his decision.