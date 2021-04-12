BeaversEdge - BREAKING: RB Damien Martinez Commits To Oregon State

BREAKING: RB Damien Martinez Commits To Oregon State
The state of Texas has been one that Oregon State has worked hard to build a pipeline to in recent years, and it's looking that those roads are getting stronger with running back coach AJ Steward.
Less than a week after picking up their first commitment in the 2022 class, the count is now up to two as Lewisville (TX) Damien Martinez has made his pledge to the Beavers.
"I feel like this college checks all of the boxes," Martinez said in a recent interview with Sam Spiegleman. "Now I'm ready to go. I'm very excited."
Martinez took to twitter to announce his decision.
100% committed 🧡🖤🦫!!!!#trailblazer22 #buildthedam @BeaverFootball @Coach_Steward @dyray22 pic.twitter.com/Li6nFLs78P— damien martinez❌ (@damienfor6) April 12, 2021
Martinez was one of the first prospects to hear from new Oregon State running back coach AJ Steward, and the 6-foot, 220-pound running back picked up his offer less than one month ago. It didn't take long for him to make a choice after coach Steward, Smith and more showed lots of love.
"I have talked to coach Steward a lot, he’s the running back coach and I also talk to coach Smith, their head coach," Martinez said. "They are pretty cool and keep it straight forward with me. They have recruited me hard and talked to me daily."
Aside from his relationship with the coaches, Martinez likes Steward's ability to develop running backs and the offense that he will get to run in Corvallis.
"I like the multiple offense they run and think I could be really versatile in it," said Martinez.
Martinez had a monster junior season for Lewisville, rushing for 2,010 yards and 30 touchdowns on 232 carries (9yds/carry) and even catching 17 passes for over 100 yards and another score.
Needless to say, the 2022 class is beginning to shape up nicely for the Beavs.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.