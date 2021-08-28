Top in-state names and games to watch this season
We are less than a week from high school football officially kicking off in the state of Oregon.
The Beaver state has a good amount of division one level players ready to lace it up this season in the class of 2022 and 2023, and below we take a look at some of those names and games for this fall.
Oregon State Commit Jacob Strand
Name: Jacob Strand
High School: Canby
Class: 2022
Top game to watch: 9/10 vs West Alabany
More: Strand began to scratch the surface of what he is capable of last season, emerging as one of the top lineman in the state. After a 3-3 season last year, Strand will look to continue improving as he represents Oregon State now along with Canby.
Other Top 2022 Players
Name(s): Darrius Clemons, Aaron Jones
High School: Westview
Class: 2022
Top games to watch: 10/22 vs South Medford
More: Clemons is a top receiver in the country, and Jones is a great athlete with over five offers to his name. Both played out of state last season, but return to Westview for their senior year. The Beavs were the first to offer Clemons, who now has a top 3 of Auburn, Penn State, and Oregon. Jones has the opportunity to turn heads on both sides of the ball.
Name: Lamar Washington
High School: Jefferson
Class: 2022
Top game to watch: 10/22 vs Franklin
More: Washington plays at Jefferson, the former school of Oregon State running back Damir Collins, which is known for pumping out high-level talent. Washington holds an offer from the Beavs and five other Pac-12 schools, as well as Nebraska and others.
Name: Miles Williams
High School: Clackamas
Class: 2022
Top game to watch: 10/29 vs Central Catholic
More: Williams got on Oregon State's radar super early on, and has held his offer for over two years already. Things have been relatively quiet for Williams, but he has been working and camping throughout the summer. Williams currently holds offers from the Beavers and Nevada.
Top 2023 Players
Name: Riley Williams
High School: Central Catholic
Class: 2023
Top game to watch: 9/3 vs Camas
More: Four-star tight ends are not super common, so Portland's Riley Williams will be a top target for many in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound playmaker already has offers from schools across the country, including his home state school in Corvallis.
Name: Demarcus Houston
High School: West Albany
Class: 2023
Top game to watch: 10/29 vs Corvallis
More: Oregon State was the first to offer West Albany receiver Demarcus Houston, who is looking to boost his stock more in 2021. Houston visited Corvallis in June, and could end up being a top priority for the Beavs.
