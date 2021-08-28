Top in-state names and games to watch this season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! We are less than a week from high school football officially kicking off in the state of Oregon. The Beaver state has a good amount of division one level players ready to lace it up this season in the class of 2022 and 2023, and below we take a look at some of those names and games for this fall.

WR Miles Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Oregon State Commit Jacob Strand

Name: Jacob Strand High School: Canby Class: 2022 Top game to watch: 9/10 vs West Alabany More: Strand began to scratch the surface of what he is capable of last season, emerging as one of the top lineman in the state. After a 3-3 season last year, Strand will look to continue improving as he represents Oregon State now along with Canby.

Other Top 2022 Players

Name(s): Darrius Clemons, Aaron Jones High School: Westview Class: 2022 Top games to watch: 10/22 vs South Medford More: Clemons is a top receiver in the country, and Jones is a great athlete with over five offers to his name. Both played out of state last season, but return to Westview for their senior year. The Beavs were the first to offer Clemons, who now has a top 3 of Auburn, Penn State, and Oregon. Jones has the opportunity to turn heads on both sides of the ball.

Name: Lamar Washington High School: Jefferson Class: 2022 Top game to watch: 10/22 vs Franklin More: Washington plays at Jefferson, the former school of Oregon State running back Damir Collins, which is known for pumping out high-level talent. Washington holds an offer from the Beavs and five other Pac-12 schools, as well as Nebraska and others.

Name: Miles Williams High School: Clackamas Class: 2022 Top game to watch: 10/29 vs Central Catholic More: Williams got on Oregon State's radar super early on, and has held his offer for over two years already. Things have been relatively quiet for Williams, but he has been working and camping throughout the summer. Williams currently holds offers from the Beavers and Nevada.

Top 2023 Players

Name: Riley Williams High School: Central Catholic Class: 2023 Top game to watch: 9/3 vs Camas More: Four-star tight ends are not super common, so Portland's Riley Williams will be a top target for many in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound playmaker already has offers from schools across the country, including his home state school in Corvallis.