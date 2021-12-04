BREAKING: Oregon State Flips DB Noble Thomas from Iowa State

Thomas is one of the most highly-touted defensive backs in the Sunshine State, claiming over 10 offers from schools representing four of the five power five conferences.

After decommitting from Iowa State following a six month pledge, Orange City (FL) defensive back Noble Thomas has officially committed to Oregon State. The three-star defender was a big time target for the Beavers prior to his commitment, and were in his top six along with Boston College, UCONN, Mississippi State, Iowa State, and West Virginia.

Thomas took an official visit to Oregon State in early June before his commitment to the Cyclones.

As a junior, Thomas allowed just four reception in 24 targets in coverage, and broke up eight passes on top of two interceptions. His senior campaign featured 58 tackles (27 solo), four tackles for loss, four passes deflections and two more interceptions.

Thomas is the third defensive back in Oregon State's 2022 class, joining Clovis (CA) defender Carlos Mack and JUCO DB Ryan Cooper. His addition comes just two weeks before the early signing period.

