BREAKING: DE Mathias Malaki-Donaldson Commits to Oregon State

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound pass rusher had a very busy summer, visiting Oregon State along with UNLV, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, and UCLA. After a few weeks of pondering throughout the dead period, Malaki-Donaldson has decided to make his decision official.

The Beavers earned his commitment over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Tennessee, and others.

Last year Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney made a list of five players who were undervalued, and Malaki-Donaldson was on the list. Gorney had this to say about the future Beaver:

"The 2022 weakside defensive end is one of the more interesting prospects in the West region because of his length and athleticism. In many ways, he looks like a small forward in basketball with long arms, a skinny frame and bouncy athletic ability. It will be interesting to see if he can keep gaining weight, but there’s no doubt he’s what a lot of college coaches are looking for in that hybrid position: someone who can rush off the edge or drop back in coverage. Colorado, FAU, Florida State, Kansas, LSU and Tennessee have offered, but once coaches see more of him in person they could fall in love."

Malaki-Donaldson is the 12th total commit in the class, and third defensive lineman - joining defensive tackle Quincy Wright and defensive end Takari Hickle.