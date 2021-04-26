PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has been in contact with Fresno (CA) defensive back Carlos Mack for nearly a year, and recently decided to extend an offer.

The Beavs became the first power five offer for Mack, which is something he has been hoping and pushing towards for a while. More schools are beginning to introduce themselves now, with the Oregon State offer likely being a sign of more to come for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner.

"It's starting to pick back up now that I have junior film and have been playing well," said Mack. "It was great (to pick up an offer from Oregon State). It was my first Pac-12 and Power 5 offer, so I'll definitely remember it."

Multiple coaches from the Oregon State staff such as coach Wozniak and coach Blue have been in touch, and have been impressed with Mack's junior film so far.