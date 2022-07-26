BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 3 Jaydon Grant

Jaydon Grant

Bio No. 3 6-foot, 191-pounds Defensive Back Redshirt Senior West Linn HS West Linn, Ore. 2021 stats: 71 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups

2021 Recap

The 2021 campaign saw Grant have his best season to date in Corvallis as he played in all 13 contests and finished with 71 total tackles, which was third-best on the squad behind linebackers Avery Roberts and Omar Speights. He tallied eight tackles in three different contests (Utah, Colorado, & Utah State) and tallied interceptions against Purdue and Stanford. His six pass deflections were fourth-most on defense. For his efforts, he was named Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Third Team and an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

2022 Outlook

When Grant announced in early January that he was returning for his seventh and final campaign, Oregon State's defense got an enormous boost heading into 2022. Having been with the program since the 2016 season (originally a walk-on), Grant is OSU's most experienced player on the roster, and his play and leadership in the back end make him an invaluable asset for the upcoming campaign. Already a captain each of the past two seasons, Grant is likely in line to garner those honors for a third straight year as he's one of the biggest leadership presences on the team. Look for Grant to help anchor Oregon State's most effective defensive units in recent memory as he closes out his impressive career on a high note.

