BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 8 Chance Nolan

Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.

2021 stats : 2,677 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, & 10 INT on a 64.2 percent completion rate (204-for-318) - 70 rushes for 286 yards and 3 TD's - Passer rating of 148.3, which was second in the Pac-12

After opening the season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Noyer at Purdue, Nolan went on to take over the starting job at the half and wouldn't relinquish it for the remainder of the season.

He started Oregon State's final 12 games of the season and led the Beavers to a 7-5 mark including an appearance in the LA Bowl.

Knowing what we know now, it's surprising that Nolan didn't get the nod to begin the season as he seemed to have the "it" factor when in command of OSU's offense. There wasn't a ton to separate Noyer from Nolan during fall camp, but once game time arrived, it became crystal clear Nolan was the best choice.

Nolan threw for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while completing 64% of his throws. He also showcased his dual-threat and zone-read ability as he tallied 286 rushing yards and three scores.

Perhaps most important, Nolan became the first quarterback since Sean Mannion to lead the Beavers back to the postseason. Obviously, football is a team game and it takes a ton of guys to elevate the program, but it all starts with quality quarterback play and that's what Nolan provided in 2021.

His best game of the season came in OSU's win over USC where Nolan showed his best self en route to four passing touchdowns and 213 yards while completing 79% of his throws. Despite having a couple of interceptions, this was Nolan's best performance of the season per PFF as he tallied an overall grade of 90.6. He was named the Rose Bowl Game Pac-12 Player Of The Week for his performance in the win over USC...

In terms of total yardage, Nolan had two of his better passing performances in the final two games as he tallied a career-high 308 yards against Oregon while totaling 263 yards against the Aggies.

For his efforts, Nolan earned several accolades including Pro Football Focus First-Team All-Pac-12, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, & Phil Steele Fourth-Team All-Pac-12...