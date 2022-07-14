BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 14 Taliese Fuaga
In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.
Taliese Fuaga
Bio
No. 75
6-foot-6, 331-pounds
Offensive Line
Sophomore
Mount Tahoma HS
Tacoma, Wash.
2021 stats: N/A
2021 Recap
After appearing in four games as a true freshman in 2020, Fuaga saw his most extended action as a Beaver in 2021 as he appeared in 10 contests.
He saw action at right tackle against Idaho, Cal, and Utah State while playing in seven other contests on special teams.
In those three contests where he was at RT, Fuaga recorded the highest pass PFF blocking score of any offensive lineman on the roster (82.4).
2022 Outlook
Heading into the 2022 campaign, Fuaga figures to be Oregon State's starting right tackle barring a bit of a surprise in fall camp.
Based on everything we saw during spring, Fuaga seems to be slotted in at right tackle with Brandon Kipper moving inside to right guard.
Being a full-time starter on the offensive line for the first time can come with some struggles, but offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has a strong track record of having his new guys more than prepared when they take over a starting gig.
Everything we've seen from Fuaga in his appearances last season and in spring practices tells us that he's more than ready to take on a starting role and I expect him to have a solid season locking down the right edge...
