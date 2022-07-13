BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 15 Jack Colletto

Jack Colletto

Bio No. 12 6-foot-3, 240-pounds Inside Linebacker / Hybrid Offensive Role Rs-Senior Camas HS Camas, Wash. 2021 stats: Ran the ball 31 times for 144 yards and eight touchdowns. Also caught one pass for a 1-yard touchdown and made eight tackles with one interception

2021 Recap

The 2021 campaign was Jack Colletto's best as a Beaver, thriving in his perfectly designed role within Oregon State's offense. Head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren unlocked something special with Colletto as he thrived in goal-line and short-yardage situations and added a unique element to the offense. Colletto averaged 4.64 yards per carry and scored a touchdown every four touches as he was extremely adept at reading the defense and using his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame to his advantage. He finished the year with 144 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 31 carries and one catch. His best game of the season is debatable, but scoring two touchdowns on three carries while also recording an interception for a 19-yard return in the win over USC definitely is near the top. He also had a season-high six carries for 57 yards in the win over Arizona State. Colletto also found his footing as a backup inside linebacker last season, recording eight tackles and one interception and more than proving he's capable of being an effective two-way player.

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, look for Colletto to have a very similar role to last season on offense while adding more as an inside linebacker on defense. Expect him to play a pivotal role when the Beavers are near the goal-line or in need of short-yardage situations. He's a guy who has proven to be a touchdown machine with the ball in his hands and there's no question the coaching staff trusts him to make big-time plays in big moments. We saw Colletto's versatility extend further in 2021 as he recorded a touchdown reception and I'm curious to see if the coaching staff pushes that boundary even further in 2022. Colletto being a former quarterback certainly can throw the ball in designed spots and I'd be willing to bet we see a little razzle-dazzle with him and Chance Nolan this season. Opponents know by now what is coming when Colletto comes in, and regardless of whether they actually can stop it or not, it would be interesting to see the coaching staff throw in a wrinkle where the former quarterback looks to throw the ball... The possibilities are endless with Colletto's versatile and dynamic skillset and I expect him to be busy in his final campaign... On the defensive side, it's going to be exciting to see how much Colletto has improved in the offseason. Playing inside linebacker is a tough position as you're the heart of the defense and he's steadily been picking it up each of the past few seasons and I believe he'll offer his best defensive production in 2022.

