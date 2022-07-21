BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 7 Marco Brewer

Marco Brewer

Bio No. 60 6-foot-4, 297-pounds Offensive Line Redshirt Junior Corvallis/Grant HS -> Laney College Corvallis, Ore. 2021 stats: Played in 11 games, making five starts

2021 Recap

After not playing during his first year with Oregon State in 2020, the 2021 season saw Brewer emerge as a quality offensive lineman with a lot of talent and natural ability. The 6-foot-4, 297-pounder played in 11 of OSU's 13 contests in '21 and started five of them. He saw action at left tackle and right tackle against Hawaii and Idaho respectively, before settling in at left guard where he saw all of his snaps for the remainder of the year. He started contests against Utah, Cal, Stanford, Arizona State, and Oregon and went on to record the highest individual PFF season grade on offense (88.6) amongst all of OSU's offensive players.

2022 Outlook

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Brewer figures to be one of Oregon State's starting linemen, most likely settling in at left guard based on what we saw during spring. Being a full-time starter on the offensive line can come with some growing pains, but offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has a terrific track record of getting guys up to speed by the time the season begins. Everything we've seen from Brewer in his appearances last season and in spring practices tells us that he's more than ready to take on a starting role. I expect him to be a day one starter for the Beavs against Boise State...

