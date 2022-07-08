 BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 19 Riley Sharp
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-08 19:49:47 -0500') }} football Edit

BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 19 Riley Sharp

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

In the weeks leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2022 roster.

Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation.

MORE: Beavers Land Washington DB Andre Jordan | BeaversEdge Film Room: QB Aidan Chiles | Edge Top 25: No. 20 Deshaun Fenwick | 2023 JUCO DB William 'Blanket' Lee Talks Commitment |

Riley Sharp

Bio

No. 56

6-foot-6, 247-pounds

Outside Linebacker

Rs-Junior

Skyline HS

Salt Lake City, Utah

2021 stats: 45 tackles with six tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection

2021 Recap

Playing and starting in all 13 contests at outside linebacker, Sharp tallied 45 tackles with six tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass deflection.

He finished ninth in tackles but was the fourth-leading tackler amongst linebackers behind Avery Roberts, Omar Speights, and Andrzej Hughes-Murray. He recorded a season-high two tackles for loss against Idaho and recorded a season-high five tackles five times.

His lone interception came against Hawaii...

2022 Outlook

Having played in 36 games (21 starts) and career totals of 90 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks across three seasons, Sharp is Oregon State's most experienced outside linebacker and primed for a big-time season.

With Hughes-Murray graduated, Sharp now becomes the leader of the outside linebacker room and the toughness and grit that he plays with is a perfect fit for the new "aggressive" style of defense that new defensive coordinator Trent Bray wants to run.

Being firmly entrenched as a starter and likely to thrive in a new defensive scheme, it's more than reasonable to think Sharp has his best season as a Beaver in 2022.

Previously

No. 20 Deshaun Fenwick

No. 21 Damien Martinez

No. 22 James Rawls

No. 23 Tyjon Lindsey

No. 24 Trey Lowe

No. 25 Isaac Hodgins

Honorable Mentions

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}