BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 19 Riley Sharp

Riley Sharp

Bio No. 56 6-foot-6, 247-pounds Outside Linebacker Rs-Junior Skyline HS Salt Lake City, Utah 2021 stats: 45 tackles with six tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection

2021 Recap

Playing and starting in all 13 contests at outside linebacker, Sharp tallied 45 tackles with six tackles for loss, three sacks, and one pass deflection. He finished ninth in tackles but was the fourth-leading tackler amongst linebackers behind Avery Roberts, Omar Speights, and Andrzej Hughes-Murray. He recorded a season-high two tackles for loss against Idaho and recorded a season-high five tackles five times. His lone interception came against Hawaii...

2022 Outlook

Having played in 36 games (21 starts) and career totals of 90 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks across three seasons, Sharp is Oregon State's most experienced outside linebacker and primed for a big-time season. With Hughes-Murray graduated, Sharp now becomes the leader of the outside linebacker room and the toughness and grit that he plays with is a perfect fit for the new "aggressive" style of defense that new defensive coordinator Trent Bray wants to run. Being firmly entrenched as a starter and likely to thrive in a new defensive scheme, it's more than reasonable to think Sharp has his best season as a Beaver in 2022.

Previously