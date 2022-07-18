BeaversEdge Top 25 For 2022: No. 10 Luke Musgrave

Luke Musgrave

Bio No. 88 6-foot-6, 250-pounds Tight End Junior Bend Senior HS Bend, Ore. 2021 stats: 22 receptions for 304 yards and one touchdown + one blocked punt and touchdown

2021 Recap

In his third year in Corvallis, Musgrave had a breakout campaign as he led all tight ends in receiving yards with 304 (third-best on offense) while also recording one touchdown. He also showcased his special teams' prowess as he blocked a punt and returned it for a 27-yard scoop and score against Utah. For his efforts, he was named the Pac-12’s Special Teams Player of the Week. Musgrave ended the season on a high note as he had his best two performances of the season in Oregon State's final two contests. Against Oregon, he tallied a career-high seven receptions for 85 yards while also scoring his first offensive touchdown. Several weeks later in the LA Bowl, he recorded three receptions for 44 yards.

2022 Outlook

With Quitoriano off to the NFL, Musgrave is now Oregon State's featured option at the position and I expect him to have a big season. During spring workouts, Musgrave talked about becoming the leader in the tight end room and how the guys before him set the standard. "It was great to have Teagan and also Noah (Togiai) to look up to and they set a great example," Musgrave said during spring. "I'll just try and mimic what they did."

He's a huge target for quarterback Chance Nolan at 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, and I'm betting the two of them will really build upon the chemistry we saw in the final two games. The Beavers want more offensive balance this season and that means more targets available to pass catchers. Musgrave is a great route runner and his blend of size and speed make him a difficult cover for linebackers and defensive backs. Having played in 32 games (13 starts), Musgrave is no longer a guy short on experience and it's looking like the 2022 season will be his best. He's arguably the best pass-catching tight end the Beavers have had in years and he's primed to have a season where he tallies at least 500 receiving yards, if not more, and a handful of touchdowns.

